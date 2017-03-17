DEADLINE: Michigan Sugar offering educational scholarships - WNEM TV 5

DEADLINE: Michigan Sugar offering educational scholarships

By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
BAY CITY, MI (WNEM) -

Michigan Sugar is offering educational scholarships, but time is running out to apply. 

The company is doling out more than $16,000 this year among 11 scholarships in all. 

The deadline to apply is March 31. 

For more information on the scholarships and how to apply, click here

