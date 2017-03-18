Local runners gear up for St. Patrick's Day races

St. Patrick’s Day makes for another big weekend in Downtown Bay City.

Folks from all over the region are prepping for a day of races and family fun.

“It’s a great way to spend some time with family, get outside and get fresh air," said Tori Hahn.

She’s a Sebewing native and had no problem waiting in line today at the Dow Bay Area YMCA for the kick-off Fitness Expo event.

Fellow racer, Brian Scully agreed.

“It’s fun, and it’s a great race with great people and just a great opportunity here in Bay City to have fun,” Scully said.

Hundreds of volunteers plus thousands of racers make for another excitingly large weekend at the 44th annual Bay Area Runners Club St. Patrick’s Day Races.

“This is mainly to get people in to pick up their packets, so we don’t have such a big crowd tomorrow,” Tom Trudell, Vice President of the Bay Area Runners Club said. “This gives them a chance to see some vendors and pick up some freebies.”

Chalk-full of vendors from all over the state, the expo had something for everyone, including “My Team Triumph,” an athletic ride-a-long program for children, teens and adults with disabilities.

Great Lakes Bay Region leader, Deb Militello said it’s a great way to make these racers feel special for a day

“We give them a chance to participate in a race, an option they’ve never really had a chance to do and they ride in a custom-designed chair,” Deb Militello, Great Lakes Bay Region leader said.

“They have never had this opportunity and it’s a way for them to be a part of such a great race and great community,” Militello said.

Races begin on Sunday, March 19th at 9:20 a.m. and run through 11:35 a.m.

The 63rd annual Bay City St. Patrick’s Day Parade begins at 2 p.m. following the races.

