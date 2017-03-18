Coast Guard evacuates 2 hurt in crash from Beaver Island - WNEM TV 5

Coast Guard evacuates 2 hurt in crash from Beaver Island

BEAVER ISLAND, MI (AP) -

A Coast Guard helicopter crew in northern Michigan has evacuated two people hurt in a car accident from Beaver Island.
   The Coast Guard says officials on the island requested the medical evacuation Friday evening, but poor visibility and icing conditions delayed a response until Saturday morning.
   The injured people were airlifted to waiting ambulances and taken to a hospital in Traverse City. Their names and conditions were not released Saturday.
   Beaver Island is in Lake Michigan, north of Traverse City.

