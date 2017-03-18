3 people shot to death in northwest Detroit home - WNEM TV 5

3 people shot to death in northwest Detroit home

DETROIT (AP) -

Three people have been shot to death inside a home on Detroit's northwest side.
   The shootings occurred about 6 a.m. Saturday after someone kicked in a door at the home.
   WXYZ-TV reports that the suspect got into a shootout with a fourth person while fleeing. That person was wounded and taken to a hospital.
   WJBK-TV reports that the suspect has been arrested after arriving at a hospital for treatment.

