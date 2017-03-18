Ferry trip features 32 Lake Michigan lighthouses - WNEM TV 5

Ferry trip features 32 Lake Michigan lighthouses

Source: NOAA - Great Lakes Environmental Research Laboratory
MACKINAC CITY, Mich. (AP) -

 A five-day ferry tour will feature visits to 32 different Great Lakes lighthouses this summer.
   There are 80 available spots for the all-inclusive trip that takes place on northern Lake Michigan between June 5 and June 9.
   The tour is sponsored by the Great Lakes Lighthouse Keepers Association, which oversees the maintenance of two lighthouses in the region. The group hopes the tour will raise enough money to restore the roofs of the St. Helena Island Lighthouse of St. Ignace and the Cheboygan River Front Range Lighthouse of Cheboygan.
   Guests would board the Shepler's Ferry vessel HOPE at Mackinaw City and stay at multiple resorts along the way. The trip costs nearly $1,400 per person for double occupancy and nearly $1,650 per person single occupancy.

