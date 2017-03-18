Young Americans: Most see Trump as illegitimate president

A majority of young Americans view Donald Trump's presidency as illegitimate, including about three-quarters of black people and nearly half of whites.

That's according to a new GenForward poll that found 57 percent of young people see Trump this way.

Trump's legitimacy as president had been questioned by Democratic Congressman John Lewis of Georgia, who said the Russians helped Trump win. Trump routinely denies that.

Most young blacks and large majorities of Latinos and Asian-Americans say they consider Trump's presidency illegitimate, as do 47 percent of young whites. Fifty-three percent of young whites consider it legitimate.

GenForward is a survey of adults age 18 to 30 by the Black Youth Project at the University of Chicago with the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.