Analysis: A-F grades for schools a tough sell in Legislature

The debate over publicizing A-to-F grades for every public school in Michigan is not entirely over, despite the surprise decision by top education officials to back off the proposal.

State Superintendent Brian Whiston will default to report cards without any letter grades, to replace color-coded marks that have been criticized. But the caveat remains that the Legislature and Gov. Rick Snyder could still decide that letter grades should be issued.

It will be a tough sell.

Rep. Tim Kelly, who chairs the House Education Committee, says there probably is "not a great appetite" among lawmakers to require the calculation of single summative grades for each school. But he says they may vote to require letter grades to be issued in subcategories such as how students do on the state test.

