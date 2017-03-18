Son of US man wanted in Nazi case wants evidence released

The son of a Minnesota man sought by Polish authorities in a Nazi massacre is asking that evidence against his father be released.
A court in Poland recently issued an arrest warrant for Michael Karkoc, opening the way for his possible extradition on war crimes charges.
Karkoc's son, Andriy Karkoc, said Saturday that his 98-year-old father is innocent. He's asking Sens. Amy Klobuchar and Al Franken to intervene. A spokesman for Klobuchar says the senator believes the matter should be addressed in the criminal justice system.
The Associated Press previously identified Karkoc as an ex-commander in an SS-led unit that burned Polish villages and killed civilians in World War II. Andriy Karkoc says the AP's stories are "cruel fiction."
AP spokeswoman Lauren Easton says the AP stands by its stories.
For “Southern Charm Week,” Wheel of Fortune decided to air a photo of an old plantation home. Which of itself doesn’t sound so bad. Until the internet saw what looked like slaves in the photo as well. And that’s definitely not good.More >
Authorities are searching for a runaway teen they say stole a handgun from his grandfather.More >
A domestic assault complaint turns into a high-speed chase with deputies.More >
A woman who went missing from her Gratiot County home has been found safe.More >
A mother in Phenix City is looking for answers after she says her son was mistreated at a local daycare.More >
A man is going from house-to-house asking for gas, and police are asking if he knocks on your door that you call 911.More >
Experts are meeting in Ann Arbor this week to discuss a tsunami warning system for the Great Lakes.More >
A Northern California woman was in custody Sunday on suspicion of beating, biting and choking her 11-year-old daughter in an attempt to perform an exorcism on the child, authorities said.More >
Workers at Whihala Beach in northwest Indiana have started installing a floating water park along Lake Michigan.More >
