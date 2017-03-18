Ivana Trump writing memoir about her children with Donald Trump

For “Southern Charm Week,” Wheel of Fortune decided to air a photo of an old plantation home. Which of itself doesn’t sound so bad. Until the internet saw what looked like slaves in the photo as well. And that’s definitely not good.More >
Authorities are searching for a runaway teen they say stole a handgun from his grandfather.More >
A domestic assault complaint turns into a high-speed chase with deputies.More >
A woman who went missing from her Gratiot County home has been found safe.More >
A man is going from house-to-house asking for gas, and police are asking if he knocks on your door that you call 911.More >
A mother in Phenix City is looking for answers after she says her son was mistreated at a local daycare.More >
Experts are meeting in Ann Arbor this week to discuss a tsunami warning system for the Great Lakes.More >
Workers at Whihala Beach in northwest Indiana have started installing a floating water park along Lake Michigan.More >
A suburban Detroit girl whose face was mauled by a raccoon as a baby has undergone another reconstructive procedure that adds to the more than a dozen she's already had since the incident more than a decade ago.More >
