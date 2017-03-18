Fallen firefighter's body escorted to medical examiner - WNEM TV 5

WATERTOWN, Mass. (AP) -

 The body of a fallen Massachusetts firefighter has been escorted to the medical examiner's office with a solemn procession.
   Watertown firefighters on Saturday morning saluted and walked alongside the vehicle transporting the body of Joseph Toscano at points as it made the journey from a Cambridge hospital to the office in Boston.
   The 54-year-old Randolph resident collapsed and died after responding to a house fire Friday.
   Officials say Toscano suffered a medical emergency. The medical examiner's office will determine the exact cause of death.
   Colleagues remembered Toscano as a 21-year veteran of the department and a married father of five children.
   Toscano is the first Massachusetts firefighter to die in the line of duty since 2014, when two Boston firefighters were killed battling a fast-moving blaze. Funeral arrangements are pending.
   

