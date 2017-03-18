Chuck Berry, legendary musician, dies at age 90

Charles Edward Anderson Berry, Sr., better known as legendary musician Chuck Berry has died at the age of 90.

The St. Charles County police were the first to report his passing after they were called to a home for a medical emergency.

St. Charles County is located about 45 minutes west of St. Louis.

First responders found the deceased Berry unresponsive in the home. They began life-saving procedures, but were unable to revive him.

Details surrounding his death have not been released.

