Saginaw MLS girls fall in Class D State Championship

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) -- Senior forward Maddie Clark finished with 29 points and 10 rebounds, leading Pittsford to a dominant 71-31 win over Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary in the Class D girls basketball final Saturday at the Breslin Center in East Lansing.

Clark, the Class D Player of the Year, shot 11-of-15 from the field and made all seven of her free throw attempts for the Wildcats (28-0). Pittsford also won last year's Class D state title and finished that season 27-0.

Senior guard Jaycie Burger added 27 points, three assists and three steals for the Wildcats, who have compiled a 103-2 record the past four years. One of the losses came in the 2015 state final.

Junior forward Reese VanLue had 13 points and nine rebounds for the Cardinals (18-10), who were outscored 26-6 in the third quarter as Pittsford pulled away.

