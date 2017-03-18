Saginaw MLS girls fall in Class D State Championship - WNEM TV 5

Saginaw MLS girls fall in Class D State Championship

Posted: Updated:
stock photo stock photo

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) -- Senior forward Maddie Clark finished with 29 points and 10 rebounds, leading Pittsford to a dominant 71-31 win over Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary in the Class D girls basketball final Saturday at the Breslin Center in East Lansing.

Clark, the Class D Player of the Year, shot 11-of-15 from the field and made all seven of her free throw attempts for the Wildcats (28-0). Pittsford also won last year's Class D state title and finished that season 27-0.

Senior guard Jaycie Burger added 27 points, three assists and three steals for the Wildcats, who have compiled a 103-2 record the past four years. One of the losses came in the 2015 state final.

Junior forward Reese VanLue had 13 points and nine rebounds for the Cardinals (18-10), who were outscored 26-6 in the third quarter as Pittsford pulled away.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.