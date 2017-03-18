Flushing girls win their first ever basketball state championship

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) -- Senior guard Lauren Newman scored 19 points, helping Flushing to a 49-38 victory over East Kentwood in the Michigan High School Athletic Association Class A girls basketball final Saturday at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. Flushing, which held a 19-17 halftime lead, outscored the Falcons 17-9 in the third quarter to take command.

Senior forward Breanna Perry, who will continue her basketball career at Temple, added 12 points, 13 rebounds and four steals for the Raiders (24-3), who won the program's first state championship.

Flushing last advanced to the state semifinals in 1976. The school had never played in a girls basketball final before this season.

Junior center Corinne Jemison finished with 12 points and six rebounds for East Kentwood (26-2). The Falcons had their 25-game winning streak snapped.

