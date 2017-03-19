Elderly man dies from injuries a week after crash

Authorities say an elderly man has died from his injuries more than a week after he was involved in a two-vehicle crash.

It happened Thursday, March 9 about 8:20 a.m. at the intersection of Isabella and Vance in Midland.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the driver of a 2005 Dodge Durango, 82-year-old Robert Johnson of Midland, unconscious and unresponsive.

Johnson was taken to Mid-Michigan Medical Center for treatment. Unfortunately, on the evening of Friday, March 17, police said Johnson passed away from his injuries.

The crash is still under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Midland Police Department at 989-839-4713.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.