St. Patrick's Day weekend ends with a bang

It started out a little bit snowier than expected, but St. Patrick’s Day weekend finished off with a bang.

Rowan Cooper said the excitement from the 2017 St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Bay City can be felt all around.

She runs American Kitchen which is on route with all the floats and leprechauns.

"Today we wanted to do an Irish theme menu so we have Rubin’s and corned beef and Guinness stew. And green beer of course,” Cooper said.

Cooper isn't the only person basking in Irish heritage.

Many people dressed in green as they rooted on the floats passing by and some got creative with their outfits.

"I wanted to be in all green for St. Patrick’s Day. I made it all myself. I worked on it hard for today,” Misty Decatur said.

Thousands of people made it out for the celebration. It was the 63rd year for the special event.

Melissa Kipfmiller said it's a family tradition and this year her son is in the spotlight.

"I've came to it my entire life growing up and this year my son is part of the Western band so he is in the parade and that's pretty exciting,” she said.

Local leaders, community members and businesses made sure to shine as they strolled down Center Street.

The parade even brought out some familiar faces, too. TV5's own Cameron Riddle, Alana Holland, Rachel McCrary and Bryan Bachman were also there.

As for Cooper, she said the weather was great too, maybe it's the luck of the Irish.

"I am just looking for everybody to have a great time and the parade is always nice,” she said.

The parade wasn't all the St. Paddy's Day fun to be had.

Sunday morning, folks from all over the region laced up their shoes for the 44th annual Bay Area Runners Club St. Patrick’s Day Races.

Races began at 9:20 a.m. and ran through 11:35 a.m.

Last year, the races drew crowds boasting over 5,000 participants.

>>>Slideshow: St. Patrick's Day Parade 2017<<<