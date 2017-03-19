Maine girl, pet duck flown to LA for television program - WNEM TV 5

Maine girl, pet duck flown to LA for television program

Posted: Updated:
Source: WNEM Source: WNEM
LOS ANGELES (AP) -

A Maine, girl has gone to sleepovers and trick-or-treating with her pet duck. Now they're going on a national TV program together.
   Morse Street Elementary School student Kylie Brown and her pet duck, Snowflake, took the internet by storm last year when a video of them was featured on TV. On Sunday, 6-year-old Kylie and Snowflake were appearing on TV again courtesy of Steve Harvey's "Little Big Shots" show on NBC.
   The program showcases talented kids from around the world.
   Kylie's parents tell the Portland Press Herald  that the family -- and Snowflake -- were flown to Los Angeles for the segment.
   Mike Brown, her father, said the duck thinks Kylie is her mother. Kylie feeds and naps and plays with Snowflake, calling him "my best animal friend."
   

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.