Garbage truck driver charges in Kentucky interstate wrecks

Police in Kentucky say at least six people were injured and a garbage truck driver was arrested after the truck traveled the wrong way on an interstate highway and struck several vehicles.

Media outlets report police pursued the truck, which traveled east in the westbound lanes of Interstate 24 before crossing the median into eastbound traffic and crashing Friday. State Police Trooper Jody Cash says in a news release some of the injuries were believed to be life-threatening.

The statement says 23-year-old truck driver Dalton M. Lampley of Calvert City was arrested on multiple counts including driving under the influence, possession of a controlled substance, fleeing or evading police and resisting arrest.

Paducah Police Chief Brandon Barnhill says seven passenger vehicles and a tractor-trailer were hit by the truck.

