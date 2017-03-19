Intel documents offer no evidence of spying on Trump Tower

The top two lawmakers on the House intelligence committee say documents the Justice Department and FBI delivered late last week offered no evidence that the Obama administration had wiretapped Trump Tower.

But the panel's ranking Democrat says the material offers circumstantial evidence that American citizens colluded with Russians in Moscow's efforts to interfere in the presidential election.

Rep. Adam Schiff of California says there's certainly enough for the panel to conduct an investigation.

The House intelligence committee is to begin hearings Monday into Russia's role in cybersecurity breaches at the Democratic National Committee. FBI Director James Comey and National Security Agency director Mike Rogers are slated to testify.

Intelligence officials have said that Russia was behind the theft of Democratic National Committee emails last summer.



Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.