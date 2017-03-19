Grand Blanc student selected as the Judge Marable Student of the Year

67th District Flint Division Judge Herman Marable, Jr. and his Citizens Advisory Committee announced that James Richardson, Jr. of Flint has been selected as the Judge Marable Student of the Year for the 2015-2016 school year. James, 16, is currently a junior at Grand Blanc High School.

He was honored in a ceremony in Judge Marable's Courtroom in Flint on Friday where he received a $500.00 award, trophy, and certificate. His name has been engraved on a plaque on permanent display and was unveiled during the ceremony.

James intends to pursue a degree in criminal justice and ultimately become a Prosecuting Attorney.

He is a member of the Grand Blanc High School varsity basketball team, a participant in the Upward Bound program at Mott College, and he does volunteer work with several faith-based organizations, as well as the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan, area nursing homes and back-to-school rallies.

The Judge Marable Student of the Month/Year program was established in 2004 by Judge Marable and his Citizens Advisory Committee to encourage Genesee County high school students to focus on academic achievement and career goals. Each month during the school year (September-June) a 10th grade student is recognized and awarded a $75.00 prize, trophy, and certificate based on the completion of an application and essay about their career goals. Last year, the committee selected its 100th Judge Marable Student of the Month.

The Judge Marable Student of the Month/Year Award is open to Tenth grade students who are city of Flint or Genesee County residents, or who attend public, charter, or private schools located in Genesee County.

