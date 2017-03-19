Power restored after crash cuts power to 150 Bay County customers

More than a hundred customers have finally gotten their power back after a crash hit a utility pole.

The crash happened just after 11 p.m. Sunday on Mackinaw Road, south of Linwood.

It took out power to 1,500 customers for nearly two hours.

Consumers Energy reported 159 customers still without power until Monday afternoon. The power was restored before 2:30 p.m.

Bay City outage

We're also working to learn more information about another power outage that affected thousands of customers.

Folks across the west side of Bay City reported outages around 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

Consumers Energy also had outages in the surrounding townships.

The company worked with Bay City Electric to get the lights back on after about two hours.

There's no word yet on what caused the outage.

