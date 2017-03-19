St. Patrick's Day parade celebrated in Bay City

"Today is a special day because it brings a lot of people into bay city." said Rowan Cooper

Meet Rowan Copper. She says the excitement from the 2017 St Patrciks Day Parade here in Bay City can be felt all around. She helps runs American Kitchen which is on route with all of the floats and leprechauns.



"Today we wanted to do an Irish theme menu so we have Rubin's and corned beef and Guinness stew. and green beer of course." said Rowan Cooper

Cooper isn't the only person basking in Irish heritage. Many people dressed in green as they rooted on the floats passing by and some got creative with their outfits.

"I wanted to be in all green for St Patrick's Day. I made it all myself. I worked on it hard for today. said Misty Decatur

"It's just a fun event to do. just get out. dress up and have a good time." said Rick Sage

Thousands of people made it out for the St Patrick's day celebration. It was the 63rd year for the special event.

Melissa Kipfmiller says it's a family tradition and this year her son is in the spot light.

"I've came to it my entire life growing up and this year my son is part of the western band so he is in the parade and that's pretty exciting." said Melissa Kipfmiller

Local leaders, community members and businesses made sure to shine as they strolled down Center Avenue. WNEM TV 5 brought out some familiar faces. As for Cooper, she says this year went off without a hitch and maybe it's the luck of the Irish.

"I am just looking for everybody to have a great time and the parade is always nice." said Rowan Cooper