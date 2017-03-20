US, Russia inquiry lands at Hill public hearing - WNEM TV 5

US, Russia inquiry lands at Hill public hearing

WASHINGTON (AP) -

 A congressional inquiry into Russian interference in the presidential election that has so far unfolded behind closed doors moves into the open with a public hearing featuring FBI Director James Comey.

A hearing Monday before one of several congressional panels probing allegations of Russian meddling, the House Intelligence Committee, could allow for the greatest public accounting to date of investigations that have shadowed the Trump administration in its first two months.

Comey has been invited to testify along with the director of the National Security Agency, Michael Rogers.

The committee is investigating, among other things, Russian hacking that intelligence officials have said was meant to influence the election. Also of interest to the committee are any connections between Russia and associates of President Donald Trump.

