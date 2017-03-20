Police search for man, woman after 2 stabbed in home invasion

Authorities are searching for a man and a woman they say stabbed two victims during a home invasion in Genesee County.

It happened Sunday, March 19 at about 8:20 p.m. in the 1600 block of Missouri Avenue in Flint.

Investigators said when they arrived at the home, they found two victims suffering from stab wounds that occurred during a home invasion.

The first victim was stabbed in the back and the second victim was stabbed on the left hand, police said.

Both were taken to Hurley Medical Center by ambulance.

Victim one is listed in critical condition and the second victim is listed in good condition.

Police are now searching for two suspects, a man and a female. The man is described as 5’10 and 170 pounds. The female was described as 5’3” and 110 pounds.

If you have any information, please call Det./Sgt. Alfino Donastorg at 810-237-6919 or submit a tip to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

