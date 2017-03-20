Happy first day of spring!

Winter comes to an end, so get ready for more sunshine and warmer weather!

Spring begins at 6:29 a.m. Monday.

That's the exact moment of the vernal equinox, or when the sun's rays are directly over the equator.

For those of you already looking forward to summer, that begins Wednesday, June 21.

From ragweed to pollen, allergies affect one in five Americans.

That means more than half the population tests positive for allergens in the air.

As the season kicks off, check out some fast facts you may not know about allergies, from the financial impact on health care to the common bug that may be upsetting your sinuses. Just click here.

