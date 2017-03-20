Dog falls through thin ice in Sanilac County - WNEM TV 5

Dog falls through thin ice in Sanilac County

By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
SANILAC COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

With Monday being the official start of spring, and warm temperatures fast approaching, authorities are warning residents to stay off the ice.

The Sanilac County Sheriff’s Office posted the warning on Facebook after they said a dog fell through the ice Saturday in Watertown Township.

“Remember the Red Cross lifesaving way, you throw, row, and go only if you are properly trained and have the right equipment,” Sheriff Biniecki said.

The dog was safely taken to shore and reunited with its owner. 

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

