Young boy dies after falling into Michigan pond - WNEM TV 5

Young boy dies after falling into Michigan pond

Posted: Updated:
Stock photo Stock photo
WATERTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) -

Authorities say a young boy has died after falling into a pond near a home in the Lansing area.

The Clinton County sheriff's department says relatives of the 21-month old got him out of the pond in Watertown Township before rescue crews arrived on Sunday afternoon. They began life-saving measures, but the department says he was pronounced dead at a hospital.

The child's name wasn't immediately released.

The death is under investigation.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.