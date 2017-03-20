Young boy dies after falling into Michigan pond

Authorities say a young boy has died after falling into a pond near a home in the Lansing area.

The Clinton County sheriff's department says relatives of the 21-month old got him out of the pond in Watertown Township before rescue crews arrived on Sunday afternoon. They began life-saving measures, but the department says he was pronounced dead at a hospital.

The child's name wasn't immediately released.

The death is under investigation.

