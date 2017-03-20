Workshop on cyberthreats to highlight Baker College program

A workshop focusing on cyberthreats to small businesses will highlight the cyberdefense program at Baker College's Flint campus.

The session is called "Small Business, Big Threat: Cyber Security Awareness." It's presented by the Michigan Small Business Development Center. The center's Marsha Lyttle says the cyberdefense program at Baker College is a tremendous resource and the workshop could result in work projects for students.

The program's director, Doug Witten, will be on a speakers' panel at the event. He leads the cyberdefense, computer science and computer information systems programs and advises the student cyberdefense club.

Students in the bachelor's degree program will participate during a question-and-answer session.

The workshop is free but pre-registration is required. It's scheduled for March 29 from 10 a.m. to noon.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.