AAA: Statewide average gas prices rise 1 cent

AAA Michigan says gas prices statewide have risen by about 1 cent per gallon in the past week.

The Dearborn-based auto club says early Monday the average price for self-serve regular unleaded gasoline was about $2.36 per gallon. That's about 33 cents more than it was at the same point last year.

AAA says the lowest average price was about $2.35 per gallon in the Detroit area. The highest average was about $2.38 in the Lansing area.

AAA Michigan surveys daily fuel prices at 2,800 gas stations across the state.

