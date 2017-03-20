AAA: Statewide average gas prices rise 1 cent - WNEM TV 5

AAA: Statewide average gas prices rise 1 cent

DEARBORN, MI (AP) -

AAA Michigan says gas prices statewide have risen by about 1 cent per gallon in the past week.

The Dearborn-based auto club says early Monday the average price for self-serve regular unleaded gasoline was about $2.36 per gallon. That's about 33 cents more than it was at the same point last year.

AAA says the lowest average price was about $2.35 per gallon in the Detroit area. The highest average was about $2.38 in the Lansing area.

AAA Michigan surveys daily fuel prices at 2,800 gas stations across the state.

