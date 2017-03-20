Authorities identify 2 fishermen dead after boat capsizes

Authorities have identified two fishermen who died after the boat they were riding in capsized in a lake in southwestern Michigan.

Michigan State Police say a 45-year-old man Douglas Charles McIntyre of Decatur and 64-year-old Robert E. Novick of Evergreen Park, Illinois, were found in Keeler Lake on Saturday evening and were pronounced dead at separate hospitals.

Rescue crews were called to the lake in Van Buren County's Keeler Township by a person who said his friends were fishing and had yelled for help.

The boat was found by rescuers in the southwest corner of the lake, about 75 yards from shore, and crews found the men nearby.

