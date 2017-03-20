Two women shot in Flint - WNEM TV 5

Two women shot in Flint

Posted: Updated:
By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
FLINT, MI (WNEM) -

Police are on the hunt for a gunman after two young women were found shot. 

Officials said the shooting happened early Saturday morning on Clio Road in Flint. 

Both women are in their 20s. 

They were taken to separate hospitals where they remain in stable condition. 

So far, there have been no arrests. 

