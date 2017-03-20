UPDATE: Missing Michigan teen found safe on ISU campus

Authorities says a missing Michigan teenager was found safe on a university campus in Iowa.

An Endangered Missing Advisory was issued Monday, March 20 for 16-year-old Joy Dene Martin of Saugatuck, Michigan.

Police said the teen packed a bag of clothes and left her Fennville home sometime Saturday with an unknown person she met on the KIK messenger app. Investigators believed she may have left the state via a Greyhound bus.

On Monday, March 20, authorities found Martin safe on Iowa State University's campus. Police said arrangements have been made to reconnect her with her family.

The incident remains under investigation.

Michigan State Police remind parents to stay informed and be involved with electronic media their children use.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.