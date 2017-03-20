Man found dead in pond, alcohol or drugs may be factor

An autopsy has been scheduled after a Tuscola County man was found dead in the pond next to his house.

The Tuscola County’s Sheriff’s Department was called to a home on Irish Road in Vassar Township on March 18 at around noon.

A friend found Richard Case, 54, in the pond. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say the man’s death may be accidental and alcohol and/or drug are suspected to be a factor.

The investigation continues.

