Man found dead in pond, alcohol or drugs may be factor - WNEM TV 5

Man found dead in pond, alcohol or drugs may be factor

Posted: Updated:
Stock photo Stock photo
VASSAR TOWNSHIP, MI (WNEM) -

An autopsy has been scheduled after a Tuscola County man was found dead in the pond next to his house.

The Tuscola County’s Sheriff’s Department was called to a home on Irish Road in Vassar Township on March 18 at around noon.

A friend found Richard Case, 54, in the pond. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say the man’s death may be accidental and alcohol and/or drug are suspected to be a factor.

The investigation continues.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.