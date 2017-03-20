Rescued dog credited with saving 3-year-old found lying naked in ditch

A rescued shelter animal is being credited with saving the life of a 3-year-old girl who was found lying naked in a ditch in the Upper Peninsula while temperatures hovered near freezing, according to the dog's family.

Delta County Sheriff’s Deputies were called out at 11:15 a.m. on March 17 after the dog, Peanut, alerted her owners of the girl.

"...Peanut started going crazy at our house. She was running up and down the stairs, barking and yelping. She then went and got my husband, who was in the garage working on some projects, and alerted him that she wanted to go outside. He said he could hear her running around upstairs but didn’t understand why," the family wrote on Delta Animal Shelter's Facebook page.

The woman who wrote the post said that's when her husband let Peanut outside.

"He let her outside where she went barreling into the field behind our house at full speed. My husband followed her and to his surprise, he found a naked, shivering, 3 year old girl curled up in a ball," the woman wrote.

Deputies report the man wrapped the little girl in his shirt and rushed her back to his home in an attempt to warm her up.

It was around 32 degrees outside when the child was found, according to police.

"By the time the ambulance and police arrived, the little girl could only say one thing – 'doggie,'" the post said.

The toddler was taken to the hospital while deputies went door-to-door looking for her parents.

The parents were eventually found and investigators reported unsafe and unsanitary living conditions in the home.

Child Protective Services was contacted and the child, along with another young girl, were eventually removed from the home.

The girl wasn’t injured, and is doing OK. It's unclear how long she had been outside before being found.

"Thanks to Peanut, a little girls life was saved today. She has been such a blessing to us, and now to others. Words cannot express how grateful we are that we have Peanut in our lives and how amazing she is," the woman wrote on Facebook.

The case has been sent to the Delta County Prosecutor’s Office for review.

