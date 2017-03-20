Man, 23, charged in fatal shootings of 3 people in Detroit

A 23-year-old man has been charged in the fatal shootings of three people in a northwest Detroit home.

The Wayne County prosecutor's office says Demaro Horne of Southgate was arraigned Monday afternoon on open murder, assault with intent to murder, home invasion and gun charges.

Police found a 27-year-old man with a gunshot wound Saturday morning outside the home. Inside were the bodies of a 60-year-old man, 43-year-old woman and 23-year-old man.

Police have said a door to the home was kicked in before the three people were shot. The suspect was wounded after exchanging shots with the 27-year-old man and was arrested after seeking medical attention at a hospital.

A March 28 probable cause conference has been set for Horne. His preliminary examination will be held April 4.

