Woman whose complaint triggered Nassar probe sues sports doc - WNEM TV 5

Woman whose complaint triggered Nassar probe sues sports doc

Posted: Updated:
Larry Nassar (Source: CNN) Larry Nassar (Source: CNN)
EAST LANSING, MI (AP) -

A woman whose complaint about a campus sports doctor led to an internal investigation at Michigan State University has filed a lawsuit, accusing him of assault during the 2014 visit.

The investigation by Michigan State led to restrictions on Dr. Larry Nassar, but he was fired in 2016 for violating them.

The woman, identified as Jane AAA Doe, sued Monday in federal court. She's among dozens of women and girls who accuse Nassar of assaulting them during treatments for various ailments. He worked at Michigan State and also served as doctor for USA Gymnastics, which trains Olympians. He denies the allegations.

After an investigation, Doe was told by Michigan State that she didn't understand the nuances of certain medical procedures.

Separately, Nassar is charged with molesting 10 girls.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.