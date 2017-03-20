Woman whose complaint triggered Nassar probe sues sports doc

A woman whose complaint about a campus sports doctor led to an internal investigation at Michigan State University has filed a lawsuit, accusing him of assault during the 2014 visit.

The investigation by Michigan State led to restrictions on Dr. Larry Nassar, but he was fired in 2016 for violating them.

The woman, identified as Jane AAA Doe, sued Monday in federal court. She's among dozens of women and girls who accuse Nassar of assaulting them during treatments for various ailments. He worked at Michigan State and also served as doctor for USA Gymnastics, which trains Olympians. He denies the allegations.

After an investigation, Doe was told by Michigan State that she didn't understand the nuances of certain medical procedures.

Separately, Nassar is charged with molesting 10 girls.

