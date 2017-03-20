Sheriff: Several injured in crash after driver may have fallen asleep at wheel

Investigators believe the driver of a minivan may have fallen asleep at the wheel, causing a two-vehicle crash.

The driver, Clinton McLeod, was driving a 2012 Dodge Caravan when he crossed the center line and crashed into another Dodge Caravan, Huron County Sheriff Kelly Hanson said.

It happened about 11:45 a.m. on Monday, March 20.

McLeod, 59, had five passengers in his vehicle ranging from 1 to 50 in age. McLeod had to be cut out of the vehicle by the Bad Axe Fire Department. They were all taken to Huron Medical Center for treatment. Three of which were treated and released.

The other two passengers, 21-year-old Stacy Wenzel and 22-year-old Meishan Thomas, are still hospitalized.

McLeod was eventually flown to another hospital for non-life threatening injuries, Hanson said.

The other driver, Janice Elftman, was taken to Scheurer Hospital for treatment.

Elftman, 60, told investigators she was traveling northbound on N. Van Dyke, south of Richardson Road in Colfax Township, when she saw a southbound vehicle cross into her lane. She pulled onto the right shoulder to try to avoid contact, but the other vehicle crashed into her, Hanson said.

The preliminary investigation suggests McLeod fell asleep at the wheel, causing the crash.

