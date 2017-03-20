Police: Flint man booked in fatal stabbing in Albuquerque

Police say they have arrested a Michigan man who fatally stabbed another man during a fight in Albuquerque.

Albuquerque police say 23-year-old Muhammad Ameer of Flint was booked on suspicion of murder with a deadly weapon and robbery in Sunday night's stabbing of 30-year-old Aaron Sieben.

Sieben was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say Ameer took Sieben's wallet before running away from the scene.

They say Ameer was later located by officers.

It's not known whether Ameer has yet been assigned an attorney.

