Protesters call for justice for 2 boys badly beaten

Protesters called for justice for two young boys who were beaten to the point where they were hospitalized in critical condition.

The people accused of abusing the boys were in court on Monday. At least one of them was offered a plea deal.

Demonstrators walked along the streets of downtown Flint on Monday hoping for justice.

"We are trying to fight this and believe the kids deserve more justice," said Nathan Beck, father.

He said what happened to his two sons Jayden and Nathan still haunts him.

"My 14-month-old son was tied up and tortured, stabbed multiple times. He was beaten against walls," Beck said.

The assault happened over a year ago at a house in Flint. The two boys are still recovering.

Police said the people responsible were the boys' mother Rachel Beranek and her boyfriend Cameron Wells.

Before a pretrial hearing in court, Beck and other supporters were out in force asking for the suspects to not be given any leniency.

At least one of them - Beranek - was offered a plea deal.

Judge Joseph Farah said attorneys for both defendants are stalling and if they don't take the deal soon the case will go to trial.

"We are coming to the end of this. We just get everyone in here sometime in the early spring or summer and try the case and let the chips fall where they may," Farah said.

As for Beck, he said his youngest - Nathan - will be permanently disabled for the rest of his life. He is worried the two charged might get off easy.

"It would ruin my life. I would move out of Michigan. I would have to escape. i would never put my boys back in that situation or have them run into them," Beck said.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.