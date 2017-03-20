Pair sentenced to prison for raping, robbing woman

A Flint man was sentenced to 37 and half to 60 years in prison for the rape and robbery of a woman in a 2016 incident.

Dontez Howard, 22, was convicted of two counts of first degree criminal sexual conduct and one count of unarmed robbery. The charges stemmed from an incident that happened on April 14 near the Harrison Street Bridge in Flint.

The victim met Howard and co-defendant Scott Gill, 21, earlier in the day and gave them her phone number, the testimony indicated.

Howard and Gill called the victim later that night to meet up. The three of them went for a walk near the bridge when the defendants tackled her, stole her purse and coat, and repeatedly raped her, the Genesee County Prosecutor's Office said.

The victim ran to a nearby bar and called 911. Police were able to identify and arrest Howard and Gill.

Gill plead guilty to one count of first degree criminal sexual conduct in September and testified against Howard at trial. He was sentenced to 15 to 25 years in prison.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.