Midland native brings home gold at World Games

A local man broke through and brought home gold from the 2017 Special Olympics Winter Games in Ramsau, Austria.

Joe Kaczynski won gold in the 5k Freestyle Cross Country Skiing race.

The Midland resident is a World Games veteran, but this is the first time he has taken home gold.

He earned three bronze medals as a long distance runner in the 2003 Special Olympics Summer World Games.

Kaczynski has a chance to bring home more medals during the Winter games. He has three events remaining, a cross country skiing relay, the 1k freestyle and the 2.5k classic races.

Kaczynski will also be featured on ESPN's World Games coverage in an in-depth feature story by ESPN's Marty Smith later this week.

