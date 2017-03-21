Brothers retire from Flint restaurant after 64 years of working together

Two brother who own a local business will be hanging up their aprons after 64 years of working together.

Atlas Coney Island on Corunna Road in Flint will be honoring their long-time owners David and Jimmy Todorovsky on Tuesday, March 21 as they retire.

The brothers were born in Greece and spent their childhood in Europe. Their family fled to Macedonia during World War II and later came to Flint in 1954.

New to America, the brothers jumped into the family business. Their father opened and operated the Central Luncheon on S. Saginaw Street in downtown Flint.

In 1959, the brothers bought the Ritz Drive Inn on Hemphill Street and S. Saginaw Street, across from General Motors Fisher body plant. Eight years later, they bought the Ritz Lounge & Steak House on S. Saginaw Street in Burton.

In 1980, the brothers purchased Atlas Coney Island on Corunna Road and have been there ever since.

For the last 37 years, they’ve been operating the 24-hour restaurant. The brothers each take turns working 12-hour shifts and haven’t missed a beat – even in their 80s!

They have served over 4 million meals out of Atlas since 1980.

“It’s finally time after 64 years of working with my brother," David said.

“We’re a little tired,” laughed Jimmy. “We want to thank all of the amazing customers, our friends, our families and everyone who’s ever supported us.” It’s been an absolute incredible journey…thank you Flint!”

Atlas will still be open for business following the brother’s retirement.

