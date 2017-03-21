Cupcakes & Puppies! Donation drive rewards with tasty treat - WNEM TV 5

Cupcakes & Puppies! Donation drive rewards with tasty treat

FRANKENMUTH, MI (WNEM) -

Are you looking to give back and love cupcakes?

A donation drive lets you help animals in need of a new home and enjoy a tasty treat for your generosity.

SugarHigh Bakery in Frankenmuth is helping the Saving Tails Animal Rescue in Northville, Michigan. From now until at least March 31, they are raising money and collecting items.

You can buy fundraising cards for $1 or $5 or bring in dog food, bones, chew sticks, leashes or other dog supplies.

For donating, you will get a voucher good for one free jumbo gourmet cupcake. 

