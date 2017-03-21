Boy, 14, wounded as kids play with gun - WNEM TV 5

Boy, 14, wounded as kids play with gun

DETROIT (AP) -

Police say a shotgun fired while the weapon was being played with by children at a Detroit home, wounding a 14-year-old boy.

Police say the shooting happened Monday night on the city's east side and the boy was taken to a hospital in critical condition. Captain Eric Decker says the gun wasn't kept locked up and the boy's 10-year-old brother is believed to have fired the gun.

Decker says the boys were playing with more than one gun at the time of the shooting.

No one else was injured and the circumstances are under investigation.

