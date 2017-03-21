Arson investigators called to vacant house fire

Authorities say they're investigating whether a vacant house fire Tuesday morning was set on purpose.

It happened about 5 a.m. in the 2000 block of Joliet in the city of Flint.

Genesee County dispatch received several 911 calls from neighbors reporting a fully-engulfed house fire. When firefighters arrived they found the home was vacant. They then worked to keep the fire from spreading to other homes, officials said.

Officials at the scene told TV5 the fire looks suspicious, and arson investigators have been called in to take a look.

No other homes were damaged by the flames.

