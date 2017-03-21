Teen takes sister to daddy-daughter dance after father leaves

A Michigan teenager’s social media post about taking his younger sister to a father-daughter dance has gone viral.

WWMT in Kalamazoo reported Mohammad Hasher’s six-year-old sister, Noor Hasher, was sad when she couldn’t go to the February daddy-daughter dance in Portage.

Hasher said their dad left the family six months ago, per the CBS affiliate. So, Hasher decided to step up and take his sister to the dance himself.

The senior took several photos of his little sister at the dance and posted them to social media.

The post ended up being shared thousands of times.

