Authorities: Michigan man apparently killed mother, self

Authorities say they believe a man killed his 59-year-old mother at a home in western Michigan before killing himself.
The Kent County sheriff's department says the body of Gloria Launiere was found inside the home in Courtland Township on Monday and 34-year-old David Applegate was found critically injured. The department says he was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Detective Joel Roon says Launiere and Applegate suffered stab wounds.
Sheriff Lawrence Stelma says that the deaths followed what appeared to be a domestic incident, but specifics were under investigation.
Launiere and her husband lived with Applegate at the home. The department responded after a 911 call from a family member asking authorities to check on them. The department says Applegate's stepfather wasn't home when investigators arrived.
