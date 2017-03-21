Lasagna dinner held for toddler with rare eye cancer - WNEM TV 5

Lasagna dinner held for toddler with rare eye cancer

By Jessica Royce
BAD AXE, MI (WNEM) -

A benefit is being held to help the family of a Mid-Michigan toddler with a rare form of cancer.

Two-year-old Bethany Smith was diagnosed with a rare form of eye cancer called retinoblastoma. She’s currently receiving chemotherapy and laser treatments at Detroit Children’s Hospital.

On Saturday, March 25, a lasagna dinner will be held in honor of Bethany at the Bad Axe Knights of Columbus located at 1038 S. Van Dyke Road in Bad Axe.

The dinner is from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. An adult plate costs $10 while children five and up are $5. Kids under five are free.

Carryout dinners are also available.

The event will also host a bake sale, live and silent auction, as well as gun and 50/50 raffles.

All proceeds will go to Bethany’s family to help pay for medical costs. 

You can follow Bethany's battle on Facebook here

Monetary donations can also be mailed to: 

David & Wendy Smith

PO Box 102 Bad Axe, Michigan 48413. 

