Bay City, Saginaw ranked among top 10 for new investments

The future of two Mid-Michigan cities looks promising, according to a new report.

Atlanta-based magazine Site Selection has named Bay City and Saginaw as part of the Top 10 Metro Areas; Tier Three New and Expanded Facilities in 2016.

The rankings are part of the overall Governor’s Cup Awards where the State of Michigan ranked 10th.

The Bay City and Saginaw metro area projects included medical device manufacturing, aerospace, automotive and new office facilities.

The rankings are based on new corporate facility projects with significant impact, including headquarters, manufacturing plants, R&D operations and logistics sites, among others.

It does not track retail and government projects, or schools and hospitals.

To read more about the rankings, click here.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.