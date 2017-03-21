Bill introduced to end Daylight Saving Time in Michigan

A Michigan Representative is spearheading a bill to end Daylight Saving Time.

Representative Peter Lucido, of Shelby Township, introduced House Bill No. 4011 which calls for the state to be exempt from, and not follow daylight saving time.

A hearing in the House Commerce and Trade Committee was scheduled for Tuesday, but it’s not clear if a vote was taken.

A similar move was attempted in 2015.

Lucido's office released the following statement:

Twice a year we go through a ritual we accept as the way things are without really knowing why. Every year we “Spring Forward” and “Fall Back” in order to observe Daylight Savings Time (DST). Representative Peter J. Lucido has introduced HB 4011 which would end observation of DST in Michigan. The idea behind DST was in order to save daylight for later hours, in order to save energy. Official observation of DST began in 1916 in the German and Austro-Hungarian Empires and came to the United States in 1918. For the next 50 years observation was inconsistent until the Uniform Time Act of 1966. In 1974, there was a 2 year period of year-round DST, in an effort to save energy during the Energy Crisis. In 2005, DST was expanded from 6 months to 8 ½ months a year. In multiple studies done since 1966 the overall savings on energy has been found to be 1% or less. Further, the New England Journal of Medicine published a study in 1996 reporting an 8% increase in traffic accidents on the Monday following the spring shift. Meanwhile, a 2009 MSU study published in the Journal of Applied Psychology found that on average, there were 3.6% more injuries on the Mondays following the switch to DST compared to other days, and 2,649 more days of work were lost as a result of those injuries. That's approximately a 68 percent increase in lost work days. HB 4011 would end the switching between Standard Time and Daylight Time in Michigan and petition the federal Transportation Department to put all of Michigan in one time zone. As proposed, the bill would have all of Michigan in the Eastern Time Zone, although after feedback the option of moving all of Michigan into permanent Daylight Savings Time is also an option.

"One extra hour a day, that's seven hours a week and we need it," said Art Dore, owner of Saginaw Valley Public Golf Course.

He said the golf business depends on that extra hour a day to boost their bottom line.

"They're not going to get up an extra hour in the morning to play golf, but they got an extra hour at night and they're going to enjoy it," Dore said.

Those who drive buses said it's safer for children and other drivers to have light early in the day.

"Extra hour of daylight makes a huge difference for all the students," said Matt Dowdy, Saginaw Township Schools director of transportation.

