No injuries after attic fire in Bay City

Officials say no one was hurt after an attic fire spread through a home in Bay City.

The fire started about 10:20 a.m. Tuesday at a home on Farragut, north of McKinley Avenue.

Officials at the scene told TV5 smoke could be seen from the second floor of the home when they arrived. Firefighters discovered it was from an attic fire.

No one was hurt.

The Fire Marshal is now investigation.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.